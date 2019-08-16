August 16, 2019
SAD, BUT INEVITABLE:
Spurning lawmakers, Netanyahu loses the Democrats he never thought he had (Raphael Ahren, 8/16/19, Times of Israel)
The Israeli government's decision to bar two Democratic members of Congress from entering the country may one day be considered one of the final nails in the coffin of bipartisan support for Israel.
Elevating Nationalism above democracy meant the split between the West and Israel was coming. Bibi is just hastening it.
