August 12, 2019
US athletes protest Trump on medals stand at Pan American Games (LUIS ANDRES HENAO, 8/12/19, AP)
Two US athletes have used their medal-winning moments at the Pan American Games to draw attention to social issues in their country that they feel are spiraling out of control.During their medals ceremonies at the multi-sport event in Lima, fencer Race Imboden took a knee and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist. Both athletes could represent the US less than a year from now at the Tokyo Olympics, where similar protests would be seen by a much wider audience."Racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list" of America's problems, Imboden said in a tweet sent after his team's foil medals ceremony. "I chose to sacrifice my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed.
