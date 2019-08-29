RELAX, DONALD, FOX IS ON YOUR SIDE:

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro repeated a conspiracy theory held by some White Supremacists on Thursday while claiming that Democrats are waging a vast "plot" to "replace American citizens with illegals."





Pirro promoted the so-called "great replacement theory" during a Thursday radio appearance with Fox Nation host Todd Starnes, who recently compared Hispanic immigrants to "Nazi" invaders two weeks after a white supremacist mass shooter targeted people of color in an El Paso, Texas Walmart.