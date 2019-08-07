August 7, 2019

PROGRAMMING THE TRUMPBOTS:

Trump Campaign Ad Features QAnon Signs (Will Sommer, 08.07.19, Daily Beast)

Two signs promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory are visible in a video from Donald Trump's presidential campaign, marking the latest link between the president and followers of the fringe movement that the FBI recently described as a potential source of domestic terror. 

IG Horowitz will expose this as a Strzok/McCabe/Comey/Brennan plot!

