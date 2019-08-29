POOF!....GO THE HOPES THEY PINNED ON HOROWITZ:





[Comey] "violated Department and FBI policies, and the terms of his FBI Employment Agreement, by retaining copies of Memos 2, 4, 6, and 7 after he was removed as Director, regardless of each Memo's classification level," the report continues. Comey was required to return all official FBI documents when he left office. Comey told the OIG that he considered the memos to be "personal records," but the OIG found no legal basis for him to consider them so.