August 14, 2019
OUR FIRST WOMAN PRESIDENT?:
EXCLUSIVE: Did Jeffrey Epstein have painting of Bill Clinton wearing a blue DRESS and red heels and lounging in the Oval Office inside his Manhattan mansion? (ISOLDE WALTERS FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and CHEYENNE ROUNDTREE, 14 August 2019, daily Mail)
Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre portrait which appeared to be of Bill Clinton in a dress hanging in his Manhattan mansion, DailyMailTV can reveal.The picture depicting the former president apparently lounging on a chair in the Oval Office, wearing red heels and posing suggestively in a blue dress redolent of Monica Lewinsky was in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse. [...]She told DailyMailTV: 'It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking - it was definitely a painting of him. It was a very provocative, sexual picture. He was wearing heels, a blue dress and his hand was in a weird position.'
