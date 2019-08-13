ONLY THE SNOWFLAKE RIGHT THINKS WE NEED ARMED GUARDS...:

A 65-year-old former Pakistani military officer is being credited with thwarting an attack at a mosque in Norway after he tackled a heavily armed gunman who allegedly stormed into the house of worship with the intent of carrying out a mass shooting motivated by hatred of Muslims.





Mohammad Rafiq said he threw the gunman to the ground after the man entered the al-Noor Islamic Center in Baerum near the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday, before the two other men inside the mosque rushed to help him pin down the gunman.





Rafiq's quick action helped avert an attack that brought back painful memories of the Christchurch shootings in New Zealand this year, when a gunman attacked two mosques and killed 51 people during Friday prayers.





"There is no doubt that the swift and firm response from the persons inside the mosque stopped the aggressor," acting police station chief Rune Skjold said in a statement. "These persons showed great courage."