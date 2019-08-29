OH, THOSE CRAZY SOCIALISTS!:





The new report by Glocalities, which canvassed views worldwide, showed the number of U.S. Republicans who said they "agreed" or "strongly agreed" with the statement "I worry about the damage humans cause the planet" rose by 11 percentage points to 58% between 2014 and 2019.





The number of Republican voters aged 18-34 who are worried about the issue rose by 18 percentage points to 67%, said the poll, which also showed a 10 percentage point increase among all U.S. Republicans who said they tried "to live eco-consciously".





"When looking deeper into the data it becomes clear that the highest rise in environmental concern (worldwide) is visible among younger Republicans," said Glocalities pollster Martijn Lampert, who predicted that shifting views on the environment would influence the next U.S. election in 2020.