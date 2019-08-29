NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

New York state's top prosecutor Wednesday night issued a blistering rebuke of a "deeply disturbing" video posted on the Rockland County Republican Party's Facebook page that portrays proposed housing development for the Hasidic Jewish community as a "threat."





With throbbing, ominous music playing in the background, the video, titled "A storm is brewing in Rockland," warns that over-development threatens the area.





"Aron Wieder and his Ramapo bloc are plotting a takeover," the written message overlaying the video declares, referring to the Hasidic Jewish Rockland County legislator who supports multi-family development. "If they win, we lose."