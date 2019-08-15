NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

McSwain also went on Fox News' Tucker Carlson's show to air his grievances, claiming that "Philadelphia is the laboratory where this experiment of Soros-funded prosecutors is playing out," echoing right-wing conspiracy theories that George Soros is a leading member of the New World Order.





"What Mr. Soros wants to do is to implement his radical agenda and he realizes he can't do that through the normal democratic process," McSwain said, claiming Soros is using the DA office as a means of circumventing legislative procedure.



