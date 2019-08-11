NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Talking about South Korea, Trump said it makes great TVs and has a thriving economy, "So why are we paying for their defense. They've got to pay." He then mimicked the accent of the leader Moon Jae-in while describing how he caved in to Trump's tough negotiations.





On his remarkable friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, "I just got a beautiful letter from him this week. We are friends. People say he only smiles when he sees me. [...]





Trump also made fun of US allies South Korea, Japan and the European Union -- mimicking Japanese and Korean accents -- and talked about his love of dictators Kim Jong Un and the current ruler of Saudi Arabia. [...]





Turning to Japan, Trump then put on a fake Japanese accent to recount his conversations with Shinzo Abe over their conversations over trade tariffs.





Trump spoke about his friendship with Abe and how fascinated he was with Abe's father, who had been a kamikaze pilot. Trump asked Abe if the kamikaze pilots were drunk or on drugs. Abe said no, they just loved their country. Trump remarked, "Imagine they get in a plane with a half a tank of gas and fly into steel ships just for the love of their country!"