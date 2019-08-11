August 11, 2019
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
A Common Trait Among Mass Killers: Hatred Toward Women (Julie Bosman, Kate Taylor and Tim Arango, Aug. 10, 2019, NY Times)
The man who shot nine people to death last weekend in Dayton, Ohio, seethed at female classmates and threatened them with violence.The man who massacred 49 people in an Orlando nightclub in 2016 beat his wife while she was pregnant, she told authorities.The man who killed 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., in 2017 had been convicted of domestic violence. His ex-wife said he once told her that he could bury her body where no one would ever find it.The motivations of men who commit mass shootings are often muddled, complex or unknown. But one common thread that connects many of them -- other than access to powerful firearms -- is a history of hating women, assaulting wives, girlfriends and female family members, or sharing misogynistic views online, researchers say.As the nation grapples with last weekend's mass shootings and debates new red-flag laws and tighter background checks, some gun control advocates say the role of misogyny in these attacks should be considered in efforts to prevent them.The fact that mass shootings are almost exclusively perpetrated by men is "missing from the national conversation," said Gov. Gavin Newsom of California on Monday. "Why does it have to be, why is it men, dominantly, always?"
All the assault allegations against Donald Trump, recapped (PBS, Jun 21, 2019)
Sixteen women have come forward with allegations against President Donald Trump, each accusing him of inappropriate conduct. The most recent, from writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll, appeared in NY Magazine on Friday.The women's charges range from unwanted touches and aggressive, sudden kissing to the latest accusation against Trump -- that he attacked a woman in a dressing room and forced his penis inside her. Donald Trump, his campaign and the Trump White House have insisted all of the stories are fabricated and politically motivated.
So far:
Tea Party Supporters: Who They Are and What They Believe (BRIAN MONTOPOLI, DECEMBER 14, 2012, CBS News)
They're white. They're older. And they're angry.CBS News and the New York Times surveyed 1,580 adults, including 881 self-identified Tea Party supporters, to get a snapshot of the Tea Party movement. There is a lot of information to unpack; let's begin with the demographics.Eighteen percent of Americans identify as Tea Party supporters. The vast majority of them -- 89 percent -- are white. Just one percent is black.They tend to skew older: Three in four are 45 years old or older, including 29 percent who are 65 plus. They are also more likely to be men (59 percent) than women (41 percent). [...]They are better educated than most Americans: 37 percent are college graduates, compared to 25 percent of Americans overall. They also have a higher-than-average household income, with 56 percent making more than $50,000 per year.More than half (54 percent) identify as Republicans, and another 41 percent say they are independents. Just five percent call themselves Democrats, compared to 31 percent of adults nationwide.
