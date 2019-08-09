NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Federal records show that Wesley David Gilreath, 29, is only charged with possession of child pornography as of Thursday afternoon, but officials detailed other allegations against him. The FBI was investigating information that the defendant posted a "Montana Hunting Guide," authorities said. They had received a tip that someone was posting "hunting guides" regarding Jewish and Muslim people, as well as a refugee center, facilities for the Bureau of Land Management, and the Montana National Guard, according to the complaint (h/t KDVR).