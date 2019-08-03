August 3, 2019
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Yes, Trump Tweeted Something Racist This Morning (Dan Friedman, 8/03/19, MoJo)
President Donald Trump on Saturday resumed his promotion of a far right commentator who called for a "final solution" after a terrorist attack in the United Kingdom and blamed Jewish support for immigration for provoking the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year.On Saturday morning, Trump twice retweeted British pundit Katie Hopkins, who first gained prominence as a contestant on the BBC TV series The Apprentice and has since drawn attention through what are widely seen as bigoted attacks on Muslims.
