MICHELLE LITE:

President Trump, in the name of making American great again, has trampled on America's essence. He is angry, a stranger to happiness, angrier still for not knowing the source of his rage. He is less interested in liberty than the cash of his autocratic cronies. As for life, he views it as a selective right, to which the white Christian male has priority access, with women, people of color and the rest of humanity trailing along behind for scraps.





Adherents to an agenda of "national conservatism" held a conference last month in Washington dedicated, as my colleague Jennifer Schuessler put it, "to wresting a coherent ideology out of the chaos of the Trumpist moment."





Good luck with that. One of the meeting's leading lights was Rich Lowry, the editor of National Review. Lowry's forthcoming book is called "The Case for Nationalism." Enough said. The endpoint of that "case" is on display at military cemeteries across Europe.





Nationalism, self-pitying and aggressive, seeks to change the present in the name of an illusory past in order to create a future vague in all respects except its glory. Trump is a self-styled nationalist. The "U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!" chants at his rallies have chilling echoes.





Lowry holds that "America is not an idea" and to call it so is a "lazy cliché." This argument denies the essence of the country -- an essence palpable at every naturalization ceremony across the United States. Becoming American is a process that involves the inner absorption of the nation's founding idea.





The gravest thing Trump has done is to empty this idea of meaning. His has been an assault on honesty, decency, dignity, tolerance and civility. On this president's wish list, every right is alienable. He leads a movement more than he does a nation, and so depends on fear to mobilize people. Any victorious Democratic Party candidate in 2020 has to counter that negative energy with a positive energy that lifts Americans from Trump's web.