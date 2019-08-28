LIKE AN ANTI-STALIN PRAVDA:





President Trump is hereby ordering his supporters to immediately start looking for an alternative to Fox News.





Trump launched into his latest angry Twitter thread about Fox News on Wednesday, having apparently been set off by an interview on the network with the Democratic National Committee's communications director. He claimed that Fox was "heavily promoting the Democrats" with this interview, going on to complain that the network is "HOPELESS & CLUELESS" and that it should "go all the way LEFT."





He went further by telling his followers that they must "start looking for a new News Outlet," as Fox "isn't working for us anymore!"