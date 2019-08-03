August 3, 2019
LAY OFF HIS PROUD BOYS!:
Trump administration suspends press pass for journalist who sparred with far-right activist (Michael Brice-Saddler, 8/03/19, The Independent US)
Mr Karem, who is also a CNN contributor, has frequently criticised the administration and served as a foil during White House press scrums.He achieved notoriety on 11 July when he engaged in a boisterous verbal altercation with Salem Radio Network host Sebastian Gorka at the "Social Media Summit" ...
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 3, 2019 7:29 AM