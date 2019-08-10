LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Known for his countless appearances on the "Late Show with David Letterman" and his recurring role as sportswriter Andy on "Everybody Loves Raymond," Kindler has also established a niche as an ombudsman of sorts for the business of comedy. Since 1996, he's given a "State of the Industry" speech, which he describes as "part rant, part roast," at the annual Just for Laughs festival, which is in the midst of its final and busiest week in Montreal.





Kindler, standing before fellow comics, journalists and Hollywood insiders, unabashedly bashes comedians he feels have lost the funny. In his often controversial opinions, that includes everyone from Jay Leno to Ricky Gervais, with whom he's had a years-long feud.





And he looks at developments beyond the comedians, which in recent years include the shadow that US President Donald Trump has cast on the comedy business. Kindler believes Trump's influence is surprisingly positive.





"When he first got elected, everyone was depressed. But now that he's so overtly a racist, it's actually great for comedy," Kindler said.