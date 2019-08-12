LAUGHINGBUMPSTOCK:

Reactions to actions by Trump are always filtered through the prism of the ever more widely accepted view--within his administration, within Congress, within the United States, and around the world--that the 45th president is a reckless buffoon; a conspiratorial, racist moron, whose weird comments should be disregarded by sensible people.





By now, Trump's party in Congress, the members of his Cabinet, and even his White House entourage all tacitly agree that Trump's occupancy of the office held by Washington, Lincoln, FDR, and Eisenhower must be a bizarre cosmic joke, not to be taken seriously. CNN's Jake Tapper on August 2 quoted a "senior national security official" as saying: "Everyone at this point ignores what the president says and just does their job. The American people should take some measure of confidence in that."





So even though Trump just retweeted the comedian Terrence K. Williams accusing the Clinton family of murder, the people who work for Trump may ignore that, too. They know that the president punching the retweet button like an addled retiree playing the slots through a fog of painkillers means nothing. The days of "taking Trump seriously, not literally" have long since passed. By this point, Trump is taken neither seriously nor literally. His words are as worthless as Trump Organization IOUs.





But cosmic joke or no cosmic joke, Donald Trump is the president of the United States. You may not like it. I don't like it. Mike Pompeo doesn't like it. Mitch McConnell doesn't like it. Kevin McCarthy doesn't like it. But it's still a fact, and each succeeding outrage makes it no less a fact. Grinning and flashing a thumbs-up over an orphaned baby? Yes, still president. Tweeting that a third-tier dictator has threatened him with more missile tests unless he halts military exercises with a U.S. ally----and that he has surrendered to that blackmail? Shamefully, still president. Accusing a former U.S. president of murder? It's incredible, it's appalling, it's humiliating ... but, yes, he is the president all the same.