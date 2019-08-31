KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on May 23, 2016 (Narendra Modi Flickr)





Iran's Supreme Leader and a group of the country's grand ayatollahs have taken a rare position on Kashmir and condemned India's government for eliminating the area's special status.





In the past, Tehran has been careful to avoid antagonizing the government in New Delhi and has sought instead to bolster Iran-India ties and to balance Iran's relations with India and Pakistan.





But India's decision to eliminate Kashmiri autonomy and impose what amounts to martial law on the Muslim-majority region has put the Islamic Republic in a quandary. Iran has called on both India and Pakistan to ease tensions, but put the blame for the new crisis on India.