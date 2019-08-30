KICKING BOTS:

It turns out that, according to the inspector general, investigators "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." And, contrary to some speculation in right-wing media, the document includes no finding that Mr. Comey was untruthful or incomplete in his answers to investigators. But Inspector General Michael Horowitz is still not happy with Mr. Comey's conduct: the former director "violated F.B.I. policy and the requirements of his F.B.I. employment agreement" when he provided information contained in one memo to The New York Times through an intermediary. [...]





Meanwhile, attention has already shifted among the president's supporters: figures like the pro-Trump pundit Bill Mitchell and Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida warned that Mr. Comey would soon find himself on the wrong end of another inspector general report, this time on the Russia investigation as a whole and involving supposed abuse of surveillance powers. By now, over two years after Mr. Comey publicly released the contents of the offending memo, everybody knows what role to play. The circus goes on. The true moment of victory and of reckoning is always just around the corner.