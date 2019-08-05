JUST ANOTHER PROUD BOY (profanity/depravity alert):

The man who killed nine and injured 27 in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, was the lead singer of a "pornogrind" metal band, a genre defined by its explicit subject matter and themes of gore and violence, specifically sexual violence and necrophilia, BuzzFeed News has learned. [...]





A former classmate from Bellbrook High School told BuzzFeed News that in 2011 or 2012, Betts made a "hit list" that included mostly girls at the school. When teachers found the list, the school went into lockdown and Betts was later suspended, the classmate said. He tended to play threats off as a joke, the classmate added, and no one seemed to take them very seriously.





The list, one classmate told the Washington Post, included "girls and all of these really pretty vile things that he was going to do to them." She added, "All the girls were really freaked out. He got kicked out of school for it."





And woman who attended high school with Betts told the Daily Beast she got text messages from him, saying she was on his "rape list."