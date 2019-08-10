JOHN 2:15:

Bernie Sanders' campaign has come under fire for not paying staffers the $15 minimum wage he promotes--and for using the private health-care system he often criticizes as immoral. Similar scorn is being hurled at environmentalist-minded celebrities who recently traveled to a Google climate-change conference via private jets, and even yachts. I am far from being ideologically aligned with Sanders or most Hollywood stars. But I will use the occasion to make a broader point about those who insist we all practice what we preach politically. Simply put: It's petty to weaponize the spectacle of political hypocrisy to score points and avoid taking the other side seriously. As George Orwell put it in his essay about Rudyard Kipling, "a humanitarian is always a hypocrite"--since his or her standard of living is dependent on practices that he or she deems criminal. But that doesn't mean we can simply ignore their arguments.





The first and most obvious problem with targeting a political opponent's hypocrisy is that the practice always is applied selectively. Libertarians--and I'm including myself--sometimes scoff casually at the upper-class socialist who condemns capitalism while benefiting from the many innovations and luxuries that capitalism made possible. But those same libertarians often will fail to acknowledge that they benefit from public education, subsidies and infrastructure whose scope (or even, in some cases, very existence) they oppose. In his 2016 bestseller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, J.D. Vance pointed out a species of this phenomenon he observed in poor Appalachian communities, where strident conservatives preached against the vices of government reliance while collecting welfare benefits and remaining perpetually unemployed.





If this kind of hypocrisy can be taken as a fatal flaw in regard to any argument, then surely all have sinned and none can judge.