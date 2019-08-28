IT'S NOT EVEN THE FIRST STEP:

Walsh's history includes promoting conspiracy theories--the "birther" and "secret Muslim" conspiracy theories against Barack Obama, the Seth Rich conspiracy theory against Hillary Clinton--as well as promoting his "friend," white nationalist Paul Nehlen, and dabbling in alt-right rhetoric about a "war on whites."

[W]alsh is in some respects a worse case. It's not just that he used to back Trump or ride on his coattails. It's that he was Trump, for a long time, before Trump even ran for office.





This was a classic example of the hyperbolic and dangerously irresponsible style of Trump's supporters.





If Trump doing this sort of thing makes him "unfit for office," as Walsh now assures us, then what does that say about Walsh's fitness? And if NeverTrump conservatives oppose President Trump on these grounds, then someone whose style and ideas have been substantially similar to Trump's is clearly not a genuine alternative.





Walsh has since apologized for his previous behavior, explaining, "The beauty of what President Trump has done is he's made me reflect on some of the things I've said in the past. I had strong policy disagreements with Barack Obama, and too often I've let those policy disagreements get personal." He also claimed, "I wouldn't call myself a racist, but I would say I've said racist things on Twitter." It's nice of him to let us know what a lenient judge he is in his own case.





I'm glad Walsh took a long look in the mirror and decided to reform himself, sort of. But there is pretty well-established path to moral redemption, and admitting your past sins is only the first step. The second step is a long process of compiling a record of good works to demonstrate that you have truly changed and can now be trusted. The second stepis not running for president.