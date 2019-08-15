"IT'S FOR THEIR OWN GOOD!":

The 83-year-old criticised the government's border protection policies, specifically "punitive" offshore processing on Manus Island and Nauru.





He said Australia was punishing asylum seekers on the islands like they were criminals, even though "they have committed no criminal acts".





While Mr Keneally was very clear he wasn't saying the situation mirrored the Holocaust itself, he said Australia's language and policies toward asylum seekers were similar to the lead-up to what became the Holocaust.





"The rhetoric [around asylum seekers] is all negative ... There's stereotyping ... This idea of locking away people for their own good," he said, "these are early stops on the road to Auschwitz".





"This idea that these people must be punished for their own good, or for the good of people contemplating this journey in Indonesia is something that I don't accept." [...]





His appearance at Sydney Jewish Museum started with a quote from Mr Keneally projected on a screen reading, "this is the greatest test of our national honour - the way we welcome or punish the asylum seeker".



