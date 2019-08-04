August 4, 2019
IT'S A GOP PROBLEM, NOT A DONALD PROBLEM:
Cruz Goes on the Air in New Hampshire With "Invasion" Ad (PATRICK SVITEK JAN. 5, 2016, Texas Tribune)
Ted Cruz's presidential campaign is launching its first major TV ad in New Hampshire, a dramatic commercial that seeks to shore up his border security credentials in a Republican primary race that has been dominated by the issue for months.Titled "Invasion," the 60-second ad draws on remarks the U.S. senator from Texas made during the fourth GOP debate, when he discussed what he described as the overlooked impact of illegal immigration on American jobs.
