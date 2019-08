IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

Incredible times we live in:



For the first time in history, a mortgage bond is being sold with a negative interest rate https://t.co/H8Jag5Tqz4 pic.twitter.com/g9NfYnjfOP — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) August 5, 2019



Housing prices are the easiest thing to prop up because you can just admit immigrants to replace your population decline.

