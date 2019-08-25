IT SIMPLY REFLECTS DONALD'S VIEWS:





The Justice Department's immigration arm sent judges a morning news briefing that included a blog post from a virulently anti-immigration website that also publishes work by white nationalists.





The post by VDARE featured links that directly attacked immigration judges with racially tinged slurs and a specific anti-Semitic reference about Jews and power, according to a letter sent Thursday by judges' union president Ashley Tabbador to James McHenry, the director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review at the Justice Department.





It was distributed to all 440 immigration judges across the country earlier this week, along with other stories from The Washington Post and Connecticut Public Radio. The inclusion of the post was first reported by BuzzFeed.