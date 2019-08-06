IT SEEMED LIKE SUCH A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME...:





"This is just another nail in the coffin," Tyler Stafslien, a North Dakota-based soybean farmer, told Yahoo Finance. "To see this thing only seems to be getting worse rather than better is very concerning, and the American taxpayers may have to foot another round of funding if this keeps up -- or we could see a ton of farmers' loss throughout this nation."





American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said that the pain extended across the country.





"China's announcement that it will not buy any agricultural products from the United States is a body blow to thousands of farmers and ranchers who are already struggling to get by," Duvall stated.