IS RECOGNIZING THAT DONALD IS A CORRUPT IDIOT REALLY A FIRING OFFENCE?:

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Strzok excoriates the Justice Department and FBI for their handling of his dismissal over a trove of text messages he wrote to a colleague that were critical of Trump. Strzok accuses the president of inappropriately bullying law enforcement officials deciding his fate, raises questions about why his texts were leaked to the media and lambastes the administration for only defending its employees' free speech rights when they are praising Trump.





Specifically, Strzok's lawsuit accuses the agencies of violating his First and Fifth Amendment rights by firing him over the texts and then depriving him of due process to challenge his expulsion. [...]





Many of the texts were overtly critical of Trump, and Strzok and Page, who were having an affair, mocked him at various points throughout the campaign, calling him an "idiot." [...]





In the texts, Strzok and Page disparaged other political leaders, like Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and former Attorney General Eric Holder. But Mueller's most vehement critics quickly weaponized the texts about Trump, seeking to portray Strzok as a symbol of an agency hopelessly tainted by bias against Trump. [...]





Trump has tweeted about Strzok nearly two-dozen times since January 2018, calling him a "sick loser," "a fraud," "incompetent," "corrupt," and praising his firing from the FBI. Trump even accused Strzok of "treason" and told reporters in June 2018 that he was "amazed" Strzok was still employed at the FBI. "Peter Strzok should have been fired a long time ago," Trump said.