August 31, 2019
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Trump defends sharing failed Iran rocket launch photo (Times of Israel, 8/31/19)
Allison Puccioni, an imagery specialist at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, said on Twitter that such resolution is not available to people in the open-source, or public intelligence community."The dissemination of this image seems out-of-step with the US policy regarding its publication of such data. Not sure what the political objective of dissemination was," she said.
The problem is not what he shares but what he doesn't: Open Source everything.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2019 6:47 AM