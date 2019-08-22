IN FAIRNESS, 20% OF AMERICANS ARE EXCITED BY DONALD:





Most Democratic voters feel excited by several of the party's 2020 contendersWith more than five months to go before the first votes are cast in the 2020 presidential election, a majority of Democratic voters who express a preference for one of the candidates (63%) say they feel excited about several of the candidates currently vying for the party's nomination. Far fewer (35%) say they are enthused only by their first choice for the nomination.





A new survey finds that, in an open-ended question about their preferences for the party's presidential nomination, 26% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters name Joe Biden as their first choice, 16% name Elizabeth Warren, 12% favor Bernie Sanders, while 11% back Kamala Harris and 5% favor Buttigieg.