IF THEY WERE CONCENTRATION CAMPS....:





A US correctional officer drove into a row of Jewish protesters demonstrating at the street entrance to an ICE detention center in Rhode Island on Wednesday night, injuring several people, activists said.





Protesters were then pepper-sprayed, according to people present at the protest.





Hundreds of Jewish protesters had gathered at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, and dozens blocked the entrance to the center's parking lot. The protest was the latest demonstration by Never Again Action, a new Jewish group protesting ICE and United States immigration policy by getting arrested at ICE detention facilities.







