IF THEY WERE CONCENTRATION CAMPS...:

Brian Levin, who leads the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said it's not unusual for crimes to "manifest in clusters around publicity." However, Levin said, there's another element to what we're currently seeing in response to the shootings.





"What makes these different is that many of these offenders consider themselves as part of an allied chain of so-called 'lone' warriors who combine their violence with a memorialization on social media, with references to past terrorists and bigoted folkloric texts."





Experts also say that the string of arrests serves as a reminder of the increasing pervasiveness of far-right terror in America.





"Obviously, there's a lot of focus on the attacks that occur when there are bodies in the street," said Oren Segal, director of the ADL's Center on Extremism. "But what these arrests serve as a reminder of is that the threat is broader than any one attack. It's an ongoing, consistent threat, and this underscores the role of law enforcement in tracking it."





At a recent hearing, FBI director Christopher Wray said that they'd arrested 100 subjects of domestic terror investigations over a 10-month period, a significant number of whom adhered to white supremacist ideology.





Last week's arrests offer a glimpse into a world of violent threats and plots that consume law enforcement on a regular basis...