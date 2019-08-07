August 7, 2019
HOW TO MAKE DONALD SUPPORT LETTING FELONS VOTE::
Exclusive: White House rebuffed attempts by DHS to make combating domestic terrorism a higher priority (Jake Tapper, August 7, 2019, CNN)
White House officials rebuffed efforts by their colleagues at the Department of Homeland Security for more than a year to make combating domestic terror threats, such as those from white supremacists, a greater priority as specifically spelled out in the National Counterterrorism Strategy, current and former senior administration officials as well as other sources close to the Trump administration tell CNN.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2019 6:45 PM