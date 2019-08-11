August 11, 2019
HOW ABOUT NOMINATING SOMEONE CLOSER TO 50 THAN TO 80?:
BIDEN, SANDERS BOTH TROUNCE TRUMP IN HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUPS, NEW POLL FINDS (ASHER STOCKLER, 8/10/19, Newsweek)
President Donald Trump would endure a resounding defeat against potential 2020 contenders Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, according to a new SurveyUSA poll that surveyed registered voters about their preferred choices in hypothetical, head-to-head matchups.Former Vice President Joe Biden and independent Senator Bernie Sanders, both currently competing for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, would trounce Trump by eight points in the popular vote, according to the poll.
