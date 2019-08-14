August 14, 2019
HONG KONG V. DONALD:
The Battle for Hong Kong (NIKOLAI G. WENZEL|, 8/13/19, Law & Liberty)
The demonstrators now have five demands: (1) withdrawal of the extradition bill; (2) retraction of all references to the protests as riots; (3) release of all arrested protesters; (4) an independent inquiry into police brutality; and (5) true democracy.
US President Donald Trump calls protests 'riots' and an issue between Hong Kong and Beijing (Sarah Zheng & Jun Mai, 2 Aug, 2019, SCMP)
He said the city had experienced "riots for a long period of time"."And I don't know what China's attitude is. Somebody said that at some point they're going to want to stop that. But that's between Hong Kong and that's between China," he said. "Hong Kong is a part of China, they'll have to deal with that themselves."
'Hong Kong Thing' Is 'Very Tough,' but Trump Doesn't Criticize China (Michael Crowley, Aug. 13, 2019, NY Times)
#StandwithXi"The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation. Very tough," Mr. Trump told reporters as he left New Jersey for an official event in Pennsylvania. "We'll see what happens. But I'm sure it'll work out." He added: "I hope it works out for everybody, including China.
