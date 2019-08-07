August 7, 2019
HIS MASTER'S VOICE:
Students for Trump founder pleads guilty to posing as lawyer in $46K scam (STEPHEN REX BROWN, AUG 06, 2019, New York Daily News)
The founder of Students for Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a $46,000 scam in which he posed as a lawyer and gave legal advice.John Lambert, 23, created a website for a fake law firm called Pope & Dunn and claimed to be Eric Pope, a graduate of NYU Law School with a finance degree from the University of Pennsylvania and 15 years of experience in corporate and patent law, prosecutors said.
Choose better role models, kid.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2019 12:00 AM