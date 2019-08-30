HELLER, WITHOUT A GUN:

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld Cook County, Ill., gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, affirming a lower court decision that found the regulations to be constitutional.





The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that two gun owners, who sued over the gun control measures in the county where Chicago is located, "have not come forward with a compelling reason to revisit" since the last time the same court examined a similar challenge -- out of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, which was also sued after passing an assault weapons ban.





In that case, the 7th Circuit said that the Second Amendment "does not imperil every law regulating firearms."





In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider the case. That meant the appeals court's decision that local governments have latitude in regulating firearms stayed in place, and on Thursday, the three-judge panel refused to revisit that decision.