HE WAS A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

Any Democrat watching the last two nights of presidential debates would be struck by the absence of praise for the party's most popular president in memory: Barack Obama. Aside from Joe Biden, none of the 20 candidates on the debate stage had many fond memories of the legacy of the man that no Democrats dared criticize during his eight years in office.





That's political malpractice. The day that Obama has become too conservative for the Democratic Party is the day that the Democratic Party has lost touch with mainstream America. And it's why Biden, one of the few candidates to proudly tout his associations with the former president, came out on top Wednesday night.