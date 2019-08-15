August 15, 2019
HE HAS NOTHING BUT TOOLS:
Allies worry Trump is "running out of tools" to boost the economy (Jonathan Swan, 8/15/19, Axios)
His team is worried about polling data from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, amid the economic signals.That's why Trump is getting even more agitated about the Federal Reserve. As one former senior White House official put it: "He's running out of tools" to juice the economy.Tax reform is in the rear view mirror. Infrastructure isn't happening. What else has he got besides a possible China trade deal?
Drop all US tariffs, sign TPP, immigration amnesty.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 15, 2019 6:52 AM