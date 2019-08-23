HALF THE BATTLE:

Listen to legendary jazz bass player Ron Carter, his words or his music, and you get a sense of humanity and fairness, of an individual who has defined his craft through decency, an incredible work ethic, and a quest for excellence, a quest for the right notes.





At 82, he continues to record, earning his way into the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded jazz bassist in history, with more than 2,200 individual recording credits. He's busy touring, spanning the globe, playing with his trio, quartet, and 16-piece big-band that he refers to as a "16 piece quartet."





This is a remarkable musician, and he'll be on the venue with his trio at the Newport Jazz Festival on Saturday, August 3.





Carter, perhaps the most influential bassists in jazz history, was a member of the Miles Davis Quintet for five years. He was named Outstanding Bassist of the Decade by the Detroit News, Jazz Bassist of the Year by Downbeat magazine, has earned two Grammy awards, and received five honorary doctorates. Winner of numerous other awards, he's composed music for the classic films A Gathering of Old Men, The Passion of Beatrice and Blind Faith, and is a best-selling author. His books include Building Jazz Bass Lines and his autobiography, Finding The Right Notes.





We recently had an opportunity to talk with Ron. Here's what he had to say:





Question: You're in the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 2,200 albums (over 2,500 now), 18 as a leader. How does that happen?





Carter: "I was available man."