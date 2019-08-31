August 31, 2019
GOTTA FIND A NEW BABYSITTER:
Trump's Personal Assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, Shared Intimate Details of First Family (Katie Rogers, Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman, Aug. 30, 2019, NY Times)
Ms. Westerhout became an expert at reading his moods and translating them for other aides, according to those officials. She also became good at monitoring whom he was speaking with and, in some cases, alerting other White House officials if someone had called to try to rile the president up, as some of his outside advisers have been known to do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2019 8:22 AM