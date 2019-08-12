August 12, 2019
FORGET THEM CALLING US AN APARTHEID STATE; WE HAVE TO BE AN APARTHEID STATE:
Right-wing MKs to congresspeople: 2-state solution 'far more dangerous' than BDS (RAPHAEL AHREN, 8/12/19, Times of Israel)
A group of right-wing lawmakers, including two deputy ministers, sent a letter on Monday to four US lawmakers warning that calls for a two-state solution are "far more dangerous to Israel" than efforts to boycott the Jewish state and urging them to refrain from such appeals in the future.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2019 12:16 PM