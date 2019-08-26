August 26, 2019
FAMILY TRADITION (self-reference alert):
UNITED STATES of America, Plaintiff, v. Ettore ZUCCA, also known as Mario Sarni, also known as Ettore Sarni Zucca, Defendant (125 F. Supp. 551, Nov. 16, 1954, United States District Court S. D. New York)
J. Edward Lumbard, U. S. Atty. for Southern Dist. of N. Y., New York City, George C. Mantzoros, Asst. U. S. Atty., New York City, of counsel, for United States.Judd & Gurfein, New York City, Orrin Judd, New York City, of counsel, for defendant.
Harvard just made a ton of case law available on the Web.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2019 4:09 PM