August 14, 2019
FAILING FOX NEWS!:
Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down (Dana Blanton, 8/14/19, Fox News)
Overall, 56 percent of voters disapprove of Trump's performance, up from 51 percent in July. Record numbers of men (53 percent), white men (46 percent), and independents (64 percent) disapprove. His disapproval rating has only been higher once: 57 percent in October 2017.Currently, 43 percent of voters approve of Trump, down from 46 percent last month.
