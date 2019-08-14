August 14, 2019
EXCUSING DONALD:
U.S. Rep. Steve King: If not for rape and incest, 'would there be any population left?' (Robin Opsahl, 8/14/19, Des Moines Register)
U.S. Rep. Steve King told the Westside Conservative Club Wednesday that humanity might not exist if not for rape and incest throughout human history."What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" he said in Urbandale, Iowa.
On the other hand:
Rep. Steve King: I've never heard of a pregnancy from rape or incest (Daniel DeFraia, 8/22/12, AFP)
Rep. Steve King speaks at a news conference on the first day of Supreme Court hearing on the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act March 26, 2012 in Washington, DC. Credit: Chip SomodevillaTwo days after Rep. Todd Akin (R-Mo.) said "legitimate rape" rarely causes pregnancy, Rep. King (R-Iowa) told a reporter he had never heard of a child becoming pregnant from rape or incest.
