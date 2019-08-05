EXCEPT THAT ONCE HE APOLOGIZES FOR ALL HIS EVIL...:

I'm sorry for my role in stoking racial divisions in this country.





I'm sorry for re-entering the political arena on a fraudulent racist platform where I knowingly lied about my belief that the first black president was actually born in Africa.





I'm sorry for launching my presidential campaign on the backs of Mexican immigrants, claiming that many are rapists and murderers.





I'm sorry that I made the head of an anti-immigrant hate site my campaign's chief strategist.





I'm sorry for leading rage-filled rallies that stir up animus against my political foes and people of color.





I'm sorry to Khizr and Ghazala Khan. I'm sorry to Judge Gonzalo Curiel.





I'm sorry to all the minority students who have been told on the playground that the president will deport them.





I'm sorry to the American green-card holders who we detained in airports just because of their country of origin.





I'm sorry I spent a week winking and nodding at white nationalists after they killed an innocent woman in Charlottesville.





I'm sorry that I said that we should have fewer immigrants from "shithole countries" and more from Norway.





I'm sorry to everyone who received a bomb from Cesar Sayoc, a person who said my rallies were a "new found drug."





I'm sorry for telling four minority women duly elected to serve in Congress that they should go back to where they came from.





I'm sorry that we caged citizen Francisco Galicia in a disgusting human kennel without due process just because of the color of his skin.





I'm sorry to the asylees and refugees who I have treated as subhuman because they came from Muslim countries, or countries in Central America. I'm sorry to all the aspiring refugees who have not been welcomed to the land of the free because the bigots I put in positions of power have ensured we accepted the fewest number of refugees in decades.





I'm sorry to Shaima Swileh who spent a year away from her dying American toddler because she had a Yemeni passport. I'm sorry to all the Americans whose family members couldn't come to see them because we put a ban on travel from Muslim countries.





I'm sorry about the lies I told about Middle Easterners and people with Ebola coming into our country through a southern border caravan. And sharing a dubious story about a "prayer rug" found miles from the border.





I'm sorry that I lied about the number of white people murdered by blacks.





I'm sorry that I can't help myself but make barely coded racist attacks against "the blacks" generally and black athletes, congress members, and urban communities in specific.





I'm sorry that I made a joke in Pensacola about people in the panhandle murdering immigrants.