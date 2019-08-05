August 5, 2019

EVEN HE CAN FEEL SHAME:

Trump tweets, stays out of sight for hours after shootings (JONATHAN LEM, 8/05/19, AP)

As the American nation reeled from two mass shootings in less than a day, US President Donald Trump spent the first hours after the tragedies out of sight at his New Jersey golf course, sending out tweets of support awkwardly mixed in with those promoting a celebrity fight and attacking his political foes.

Even the bubble was calling him to account, so he needs a day to find someone else to blame.

