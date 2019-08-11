August 11, 2019
EVEN DONALD FEELS SHAME:
The brand label that stokes Trump's fury: 'Racist, racist, racist.' (Philip Rucker and Ashley ParkerAugust 11, 2019, Washington Post)
President Trump considers himself a branding wizard, but he is vexed by a branding crisis of his own: how to shed the label of "racist."As the campaign takes shape about 15 months before voters render a verdict on his presidency, Trump's Democratic challengers are marking him a racist, and a few have gone so far as to designate the president a white supremacist.Throughout his career as a real estate magnate, a celebrity provocateur and a politician, Trump has recoiled from being called the r-word, even though some of his actions and words have been plainly racist.Following a month in which he leveled racist attacks on four congresswomen of color, maligned majority-black Baltimore as a "rat and rodent infested mess" and saw his anti-immigrant rhetoric parroted in an alleged mass shooter's statement, the risk for Trump is that the pejorative that has long dogged him becomes defining.Being called a racist has infuriated Trump, gnawing at him in recent days as he lashes out -- in tweets and in public comments -- over the moniker...
A majority of voters say President Donald Trump is a racist, Quinnipiac University poll finds (William Cummings, 7/31/19, USA TODAY)
A narrow majority of Americans voters say President Donald Trump is a racist, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.Fifty-one percent of voters say they think Trump is a racist. Forty-five percent say they do not think so, and 5% don't know.
